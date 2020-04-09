UK GAS-Prices mixed on lower temperatures, oversupplied market

British wholesale gas prices were mixed on Thusday morning, as day-ahead gas rose on expectations of lower wind and temperatures, while gas for immediate delivery slumped to a new record low.

* The day-ahead contract was 0.20 pence higher at 16.00 pence per therm by 0807 GMT.

* The May gas contract was up by 0.40 pence to 17.30 p/therm.

* Temperatures are expected to drop over the long Easter weekend then increase slightly next week.

* Peak wind generation is forecast at 6.7 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, falling to 5.9 GW on Friday.

* Lower wind output typically raises demand from gas-to-power plants.

* The within-day contract was down 0.75 pence at 15.00 pence per therm, a new record low.

* Weekend gas was down by 0.25 pence at 15.75 p/therm.

* “Robust LNG deliveries and an oversupplied UK market continue to weigh on the gas price, the additional upside risk comes from external fuels,” Refinitiv gas analysts said.

* The gas system was undersupplied by around 10 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at 220 mcm and flows at 230 mcm/day, National Grid data shows.

* Oil prices rose on Thursday on expectations the world’s largest oil producers would agree to cut production at a meeting later in the day as the industry grapples with a coronavirus-driven collapse in global oil demand.

* The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub was up by 0.18 euro at 7.28 euros per megawatt hour.

* The benchmark Dec-20 EU carbon contract was 0.43 euro higher at 21.57 euros a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nina Chestney)