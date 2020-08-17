UK GAS-Prices rise amid very low wind power output

British wholesale gas prices rose on Monday morning amid very low wind power generation and ahead of Norwegian maintenance outages.

* The day-ahead contract rose by 1.20 pence to 21.00 pence per therm by 0820 GMT.

* The September contract jumped by 2.20 pence to 23.15 p/therm.

* “Wind power is still very low which will increase demand for gas from power plants and there are a lot of Norwegian outages coming up,” a gas trader said.

* Peak wind generation is forecast at 1.6 gigawatts (GW) on Monday and 2.2 GW on Tuesday, out of a total metered capacity of 18 GW, Elexon data shows.

* Gas-for-power demand is nominated at 53 million cubic metres (mcm) but Refinitiv analysts forecast 62 mcm.

* “Upside risk may arise if gas-for-power nomination reaches our forecast of 62 mcm for today,” Refinitiv analysts said.

* Several UK nuclear reactors are also currently offline, totalling more than half of UK’S nuclear capacity.

* The system is oversupplied by 11 mcm, with demand forecast at 162 mcm and flows at 173 mcm, National Grid data shows.

* The main reason for oversupply is higher flows from Norway’s Langeled pipeline.

* However, several maintenance outages could impact Norwegian production from next week.

* The month-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub was 0.15 euro higher at 8.40 euros per megawatt hour.

* The benchmark Dec-20 EU carbon contract was 0.28 euro higher at 25.76 euros a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nina Chestney)