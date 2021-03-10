UK GAS-Prices rise as LNG supplies fall

British wholesale gas prices rose on Wednesday as supplies from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals fell as some tankers faced trouble docking amid high winds.

* The day-ahead contract was up 1.20 p at 45.00 p/therm by 0944 GMT.

* The weekend contract was up 1.00p at 44.50 p/therm.

* Analysts at data intelligence firm Kpler said some LNG tankers had been delayed in arriving at Britain’s South Hook terminal due to high winds.

* The arrival of the Seri Balhaf tanker was delayed to March 12 from a previous date of March 8, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed.

* Refinitiv analysts forecast flows from Britain’s LNG terminals at 57 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday, down from 69 mcm the previous day.

* Strong winds mean high output is expected from the country’s wind farms, with peak generation forecast at 15 GW for Wednesday and Thursday, Elexon data showed.

* Further out on the curve, prices also rose.

* The April contract was up 1.83 p at 44.28 p/therm.

* The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub was up 0.27 euro at 17.65 per megawatt hour.

* The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract was up 0.57 euro at 41.22 euros per tonne.

* The contract earlier on Wednesday hit a record high of 41.85 euros per tonne.

* Carbon prices have been rising since the EU agreed last year to deepen toughen its climate targets, a move which will increase demand for permits.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; additonal reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Nina Chestney)