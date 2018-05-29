UK GAS-Prices rise on anticipated outage, scant Norwegian supplies

British wholesale gas prices for day-ahead delivery rose on Tuesday in anticipation of a planned outage at a gas terminal, just as forecasts for gas for power consumption rose.

* Day-ahead contract was up 1.55 pence to 56.75 pence per therm (p/therm) at 0740 GMT.

* Within-day contract was yet to trade.

* Flows from the St Fergus gas terminal in Scotland began to fall on Tuesday before a full shutdown starting on Friday and lasting until June 22.

* The Bacton Seal gas terminal, a hub on the east coast of England, is also due for a shutdown on June 1-3.

* The June contract rose 1.3 pence to 56.10 p/therm.

* Supplies from Norway along the Langeled pipeline were lower at 25 million cubic metres (mcm) compared with 32 mcm on Friday as gas was diverted to the continent.

* Flows along the other main pipeline from Norway, Vesterled, remained at zero after maintenance work, although are expected to ramp up.

* The start-up of Vesterled was expected on Saturday and has been delayed several times.

* The system was balanced at 0700 GMT with demand forecast at 161.8 million cubic metres, 25 mcm below the seasonal average, compared with 161.9 mcm of foreseen supplies.

* On the demand side, gas for power consumption is expected to rise on Wednesday to 52 mcm from 45 mcm on Tuesday, in part due to wind generation falling to 3.6 gigawatts (GW) from 5.3 GW on Tuesday.

* Britain experienced turbulent weather over the weekend including flooding in the English midlands and temperature forecasts were increased by 2.2 degrees Celsius for Tuesday to 16 degrees Celsius on average in Britain.

* But the weather is expected to turn colder than previously thought on Wednesday with forecasts cut by 1.7 degrees Celsius to 14.8 degrees, according to Thomson Reuters gas analysts.

* Day-ahead gas at the Dutch TTF hub rose 0.35 euro to 22.15 euros per megawatt-hour.

* The benchmark Dec-18 EU carbon contract rose 0.11 euro to 16.42 euros a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Mark Potter)