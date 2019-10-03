UK GAS-Prices rise on cold snap, reduced Troll flows

British wholesale gas prices edged up on Thursday as a brief blast of cold weather pushed residential demand higher than expected while flows from Norway fell.

* Day-ahead gas rose 0.5 pence to 27.50 pence per therm by 0745 GMT.

* The November gas contract rose 0.2 pence to 42.55 pence per therm.

* The gas system was undersupplied with demand forecast at 207.8 million cubic metres (mcm) and supply seen at 197.7, National Grid data showed.

* Temperature forecasts for Thursday were reduced to 8.4 degrees Celsius on average while residential consumption forecast were increased by 9 mcm to 125 mcm.

* Residential gas tends to be used for heating homes in the autumn and winter months.

* Flows along the Langeled pipeline fell 8 mcm to 13 mcm as an outage at Norway’s Troll field continues until Oct. 7.

* “A different question is whether the largest field will produce at its capacity in October,” Refinitiv gas analysts said in a daily note.

* “Our view is that the commercial reduction (at Troll) will continue this month as European markets remain largely oversupplied in the shoulder month and prompt prices hold a wide discount to summer 2020 contracts,” they said.

* Wind power generation is expected to reach 10.7 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday compared to 7.8 GW on Wednesday out of 12.1 GW capacity, according to Elexon data.

* The higher power output from wind turbines reduced gas-for-power demand forecasts by 12 mcm to 58 mcm.

* Day-ahead gas at the Dutch TTF hub rose 0.5 euro to 10.60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh)

* The Dutch month-ahead gas contract, a benchmark for LNG prices as well as European gas, rose 0.15 euro to 16.08 euros/MWh.

* The benchmark Dec-19 EU carbon contract rose 0.01 euro to 24.20 euros a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Edmund Blair)