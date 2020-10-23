UK GAS-Prices rise on higher consumption, carbon prices

British wholesale gas prices rose on Friday morning due to increased consumption and higher carbon prices.

* The weekend contract was 0.75 pence higher at 41.75 pence per therm by 0835 GMT.

* The November contract was 0.95 euro higher at 44.20 pence per therm.

* Within-day and day-ahead local distribution zone consumption is higher than the day before. Some of the upside in prices might be offset by increased liquefied natural gas send-out, however, Refinitiv gas analysts said.

* Flows through the Langeled pipeline from Norway are at 72 million cubic metres (mcm), 4 mcm higher than the previous day.

* Maintenance at the Oseberg field was supposed to end today but has been extended until the Oct. 25.

* The system was 11 mcm over-supplied, with demand forecast at 214 mcm and flows at 225 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

* Global gas prices have risen in recent weeks, as severe weather conditions such as hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, have put pressure on production and have provided support, said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

* “However, it is a matter of time for speculators to take a profit after the recent strong price rises and build up new short positions (speculating on price decreases),” he said.

* “These market positions in combination with the traditional price spike around this time of year means that a drop in gas prices for monthly contract(s) is lurking,” he added.

* At the Dutch TTF gas hub, the November price was up by 0.31 euro at 15.65 euros per megawatt hour.

* The benchmark Dec-20 EU carbon contract rose by 5.4% to 25.52 euros a tonne.

* Environment ministers from EU countries meet in Luxembourg on Friday to seek a deal on a landmark climate change law, but they will leave a decision on the bloc’s 2030 emissions cut target for leaders to discuss in December.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nina Chestney)