UK GAS-Prices soar as temperatures plummet

British wholesale gas prices rose on Monday morning as falling temperatures led to an increase in demand for gas for heating.

* The within-day contract was up 8.75 pence at 58.50 p/therm by 1019 GMT.

* The day-ahead contract was up 6.90 p at 58.15 p/therm.

* Traders said a cold snap across the country had led to colder temperatures than previously expected, pushing prices higher.

* Around 80% of British homes are heated using gas boilers, meaning changes in temperature can have a big impact on gas demand.

* Average temperatures in Britain were forecast at -0.1 degrees Celsius for Monday and -0.9C for Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The forecasts were -5.9C and -0.2C respectively lower than previously expected.

* “The main driver for NBP (UK Gas) was the cold spell that is set to hit the UK and parts of Europe this week,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

* Britain’s gas system was undersupplied by 0.7 million cubic metres (mcm) with demand forecast at 392.6 mcm and flows at 391.9 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

* Monday’s demand was more than 20% higher than the seasonal norm of 320.2 mcm, the National Grid data showed.

* The March contract was up 5.75 p at 53.60 p/therm.

* The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub was up 2.55 euro at 21.00 euros per megawatt hour.

* The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract was up 0.65 euro at 38.75 euros per tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susanna Twidale)