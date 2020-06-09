UK GAS-Prompt prices dip as temperatures set to rise

Prompt British wholesale gas prices fell on Tuesday morning as forecasts for higher temperatures curbed demand.

* The within-day contract was down 0.25 pence at 12.25 p/therm by 0846 GMT.

* The day-ahead contract was down 0.30 p at 12.45 p/therm.

* Traders said weather forecasts had turned warmer for the rest of the week than previously expected, cutting demand for gas for heating.

* Average temperatures in Britain were expected at 12 degrees Celsius on Tuesday rising to 12.2 degrees on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The forecasts were up 0.7 degrees and 0.1 degrees respectively on previous expectations.

* “Temperature in the UK is expected to continue ramping up Until next week, as heating demand eases gradually and LDZ (local distribution zone) consumption reaches (a) floor,” Refinitiv analysts said in a daily research note.

* Peak wind power generation is forecast at 1 gigawatt (GW) on Tuesday, rising to 4.3 GW on Wednesday, Elexon data showed.

* Britain’s gas system was undersupplied, with demand forecast at 205.9 million cubic metres (mcm) and flows at 193.9 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

* The July contract was up 0.10 p at 12.60 p/therm.

* The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub was flat at 4.85 euros per megawatt hour.

* The benchmark Dec-20 EU carbon contract was down 0.38 euro at 22.33 euros per tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)