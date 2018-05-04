UK GAS-Prompt prices mixed on lower Norwegian gas flows, warmer weather

British within-day gas prices rose on Friday morning as lower gas imports created an undersupplied system, but warmer temperature forecasts over the weekend weighed on day-ahead.

* Within-day contract was up 0.45 pence at 52.75 pence/therm at 0835 GMT

* Day-ahead gas fell by 0.70 pence to 51.75 p/ per therm at 0835 GMT

* Lower gas supply, caused by reduced Norwegian gas flows, has made the system short and boosted the within-day price but higher temperatures are forecast which will reduce demand for heating, said a British gas trader.

* Gas supply from Norway to Britain was flowing at 68 mcm/day, 3 mcm lower than Thursday and 50 percent below the pipeline system’s maximum capacity of 141 mcm/day.

* UK gas demand is forecast at 198.6 million cubic metres (mcm), 10.1 mcm lower than the seasonal norm. Flows are forecast at 187.0 mcm/day, leaving the system undersupplied.

* Average daily temperatures in Britain are seen at about 11.8 degrees Celsius on Friday and are forecast at 14.7 C on Saturday, but are expected to fall by about 2 degrees next week, Thomson Reuters Eikon data shows.

* The June contract was down 0.05 pence at 51.25 pence/therm

* Day-ahead gas at the Dutch TTF hub rose by 0.10 euros to 20.08 euros per megawatt-hour

* The benchmark Dec-18 EU carbon contract fell 0.12 euros to 12.84 euros a tonne

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)