UK Maritime Conference Champions Gender Equality for Sustainable Maritime Transition

SOCSEA24, the 4th Society and the Sea Conference, is taking a significant step forward in championing gender equality within the maritime industry.

The conference organisers – National Maritime and the University of Greenwich – have announced that women in maritime leadership roles will make up 41.2% of the speakers and 50% of the moderators at this year’s SOCSEA event. This marks a significant 9% increase in female representation compared to the conference’s debut in 2016.

Although female representation is increasing in the maritime sector, gender imbalance remains a considerable issue. Women account for just 29% of the overall workforce in the maritime sector, and just 2% of seafarers*.

SOCSEA’s dual-themed agenda will explore the strategies needed to build a sustainable blue economy, including gender diversity and representation. Hosted by National Maritime in partnership with the University of Greenwich, it will take place on the 9th and 10th of September 2024 at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Maritime Greenwich.

This year’s theme, “To be truly blue, we must also think green: developing a sustainable blue economy needs both environmental protection and economic activities to go hand-in-hand,” will highlight the crucial balance between the sector’s transition to zero emissions whilst maintaining sustainable economic growth.

The ‘Green Waves’ stage will focus on energy transition and sustainability in maritime and coastal environments, while the ‘Blue Invest’ stage will delve into business opportunities and the societal benefits that can be leveraged through collaboration across the supply chain.

National Maritime and the University of Greenwich say they are committed to supporting gender diversity at all levels of the sustainable maritime energy transition and investment decision-making. Peter Green, chief executive of National Maritime said:

“The increased gender diversity at this year’s conference reflects our commitment to gender equality, but we recognise that there is still work to be done. In partnership with the University of Greenwich, we have pledged to increase female representation at SOCSEA further still, and our ambition is to hit our 50% target for our next conference.

“Diversity is a prerequisite for the sustainable growth of our sector. Our commitment extends beyond gender to include racial diversity, age diversity, and economic equality, all of which are essential for advancing SOCSEA’s sustainability agenda.”

This year’s SOCSEA conference will feature leading female speakers and moderators, including Aslihan Penley, Founder & CEO of Zoex; Sarah Kenny, CEO of BMT; Clare Brook, CEO of Blue Marine Foundation; Julia Pallé, VP Sustainability at Formula E; Julia Manning, Senior Environmental Advisor at EBRD; and Gina Panayiotou, Founder & CEO of Oceans Arena and Chair of the World ESG Forum, among others.

In addition to these notable industry leaders, SOCSEA will also host representatives from organisations such as the Celtic Freeport, Babcock International, ABB, the UK Marine Energy Council, and the Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs). Expert contributors will provide insights across a wide range of subjects, fostering learning, inspiration, and meaningful conversations.

For the full speaker lineup and more details, visit: https://www.nmdg.co.uk/socsea24/agenda/.

For further information about the conference, please contact [email protected]

Accommodation discount: If you’re looking to stay in Greenwich for the conference accommodation discounts can be found here: https://www.visitgreenwich.org.uk/socsea24

Source(s): National Maritime, The Greenwich Maritime Centre