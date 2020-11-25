UK Maritime Minister confirmed to speak at UK Chamber of Shipping Virtual Conference

The UK Chamber of Shipping has confirmed Robert Courts MP, the UK Maritime Minister, will speak at its inaugural Virtual Conference in February.

The conference, which will take place on 11 February and is replacing the postponed 2021 Annual Dinner, will see industry leaders come together and look at the key challenges facing the UK shipping industry. The conference aim is to generate pathways for the next decade which will enable progress to be measured towards safer and cleaner shipping.

Tickets have now also been release and will be free for members and £50 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased here.

The day will start with an introduction, sponsored by Denholm Shipping, from Chamber President John Denholm and the event’s business will be moderated by industry expert Paddy Rogers.

Keynote speeches will follow, including one from the Maritime Minister Robert Courts MP, and these will set the scene for the morning session. Delegates will then have the opportunity to attend Breakout Sessions to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the global shipping sector. These will be split into Safety, Environment, People & Technology which will aim to sketch out key milestones within each sub-set for the next decade.

The afternoon will host a Keynote speech looking at the international aspect of the shipping industry. The speaker for this will be announced shortly.

Following this speech, the afternoon will have Breakout sessions focused on ferry, cruise, offshore, international trade and tugs. These sessions will assess how these sectors will change in the next 10 years, what fleets will look like in 2030 and what the key challenges are.

At the end of the day, the panel of chairs of the breakout sessions will report their outcomes and there will be a question and answer session.

The full programme will be released shortly.

Source: UK Chamber of Shipping