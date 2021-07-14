UK: Maritime sector responds to Transport Decarbonisation Plan

Commenting on the Department for Transport’s Transport Decarbonisation Plan, Maritime UK Chief Executive, Ben Murray, said:

“Despite being bigger than aviation and rail combined, maritime has been largely overlooked in the government’s net zero drive.

“No headline commitments and no money to get on with the task in front of us.

“Government has led the way in setting stretching targets, but as yet we have no clear path to meeting them.

“The TDP rightly recognises that power points need be installed around the coast, but there is no reason to delay getting on and installing them. We know how other countries have got there and that is through co-investment by industry and government.

“From the recent Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, we know there is real appetite and capability across the UK’s maritime industries for identifying the solutions to propel net zero vessels. If we are to level up our coastal communities and bring shipbuilding home, we need government to do what other maritime nations do, and invest in research and innovation on a scale similar to UK automotive and aviation.

“A spending review this Autumn must provide the investment to make these commitments real.

“The maritime sector is ready to work intensively with government to kick-start the decarbonisation of the sector and realise the ambitions of the Transport Decarbonisation Plan.”

Source: Maritime UK