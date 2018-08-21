UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Oil & Gas UK responds to Premier Oil’s announcement about its Tolmount development

Commenting on the news today (August 20) that Premier Oil has taken a final investment decision on the Tolmount gas field development project, Ross Dornan, Oil & Gas UK’s market intelligence manager, said:

‘This is a clear example of how companies operating on the UK Continental Shelf can successfully adopt collaborative and innovative commercial models to re-scope a development concept. It demonstrates the value of upstream and midstream operators working closely together to stimulate investment and deliver a project that is critical to maximising economic recovery from the UK North Sea, ensuring continuation of an indigenous gas supply as well as providing new activity for supply chain companies.’

Source: The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association