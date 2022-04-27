UK P&I Club appoints new risk assessor to its loss prevention team

The UK P&I Club, a leading provider of P&I insurance and other services to the international shipping community, has appointed Colin Legget as a risk assessor in its London office.

Colin served at sea for a number of years and has managerial experience, both onshore and offshore, operating vessels in the global offshore energy sector. Colin previously worked in onshore positions for GC Rieber Shipping Ltd. Offshore, Colin has sailed as a Deck Officer, as well as Party Manager and Client QHSE Representative in multi-vessel survey operations.

Colin has experience in the operation of a wide range of vessel types including ROV survey, seismic survey, dive support, cable lay, platform supply, and polar research vessels.

Colin will report to Loss Prevention Director Stuart Edmonston and is rejoining the business after spending four years at the Club from 2004 – 2008.

Stuart Edmonston, Loss Prevention Director, UK P&I Club, says: “Colin’s return to the UK Club is warmly welcomed and his experience will undoubtedly benefit the business. He has a wide breadth of expertise and his skills will undoubtedly strengthen the business and assist the loss prevention team in delivering the expert services our Members expect from the Club.”

Source: UK P&I Club