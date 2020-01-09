UK P&I Club appoints new senior loss prevention executive in Piraeus

The UK P&I Club, a leading provider of P&I insurance and other services to the international shipping community, has appointed Captain Kostas Karavasilis as a senior loss prevention executive in its Greek office.

Kostas is a Master Mariner and joins the UK Club from a local hull insurer, where he spent ten years, serving as a Claims Manager. He is certified by Lloyds Register as ISM and ISPS Internal Auditor and is registered as an insurance intermediary by the Bank of Greece.

Kostas will report to Loss Prevention Director Stuart Edmonston and will be based in the UK Club’s Piraeus office. He has significant experience within the hull and machinery insurance industry and has an extensive and enviable network of international broking houses, consultancy and surveying firms, salvors, reinsurers, solicitors and shipbuilding brokers.

Stuart Edmonston, Loss Prevention Director, UK P&I Club, says: “We warmly welcome Kostas to the Club and his wealth of expertise and experience will undoubtedly benefit the business. He has an in-depth understanding of the international marine industry and loss prevention issues in particular. We are confident his skills will strengthen the business and continue to deliver the expert services our Members expect from the Club.”

