UK P&I Club launches Lessons Learnt video on mooring operation gone wrong

UK P&I Club, a leading provider of P&I insurance and other services to the international shipping community, has launched its latest video in a series of award-winning reflective learning training videos, based on a real-life mooring accident.

The animated video depicts a mooring accident that occurred when a bulk carrier was discharging cargo alongside a mineral terminal. While repositioning the vessel astern the terminal, using only mooring lines and with the engine on stand-by, the master became concerned the vessel was developing excessive sternway.

On the poop deck, an able seaman tightened up the back spring winch brake and as the strain came on the rope, it parted with one end of the rope snapping back, violently striking the second officer. The injured seaman suffered broken ribs and serious internal injuries.

The series of videos provide an interactive training experience with a focus on educating crew members on common marine accidents and how to mitigate the risk of them occurring. Hosted across Thomas Miller websites, the videos are available to view for training purposes by both marine employers and their employees.

Stuart Edmonston, Loss Prevention Director at UK P&I Club, said: “This incident resulted from a loss of control during the shifting manoeuvre. The effect of a strong ebb tide on the vessel was not properly appreciated and there was a failure to make use of the main engine until after control had been lost.

“Regrettably, many preventable accidents such as this still happen in the maritime sector. Improving safety standards in our industry is our key focus and the Club hopes these interactive training videos can help improve safety at sea.”

Source: UK P&I Club