UK P&I Club launches new app ‘Correspondent Connect’

The UK P&I Club has launched a new app ‘Correspondent Connect’, available on Google Play store and Apple App store*, allowing users to easily access correspondent information from their mobile device.

The purpose of the app is to improve service and make life a little easier for Thomas Miller Clubs’ Members, customers and network partners. It features a powerful search function, quick access tabs, and an intuitively navigable user interface.

The app, which can also be used offline, has full integration with Thomas Miller Connect, the web-based platform which enables users to gain 24/7 access to the Clubs’ digital services and allows them instant access to their insurance documentation from any device. Members of the UK Club, TT Club and UK Defence Club will be able to view all claims and payment data, manage account information, download insurance documentation and export data.

Andrew Taylor, CEO, UK P&I Club, says: “The Club always acts to meet the needs of its Members across the globe and increasingly we recognise they may require information instantly via their mobile devices. Our new app will provide improved and expanded information flow from the Club to the great benefit of all our partners. We are committed to providing robust, secure and innovative digital solutions that work for our Members.”

Source: UK P&I Club