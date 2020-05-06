UK P&I Club launches Risk Awareness Guide series

The Loss Prevention team at UK P&I Club has launched a new series of Risk Awareness guides which identify the myriad risks and threats onboard, and the controls that can be implemented to mitigate them.

The series of guides are being released over the course of 2020 and will cover a vast range of vessel types, including tankers, bulk carriers, containerships and passenger vessels.

The first in the series ‘Risk Awareness – Bulk Carriers, General Cargo & Reefers’ , an aid to risk identification and loss reduction, was recently published and identifies the common risks posed to these vessel types and methods to avoid or minimise them.

The guide provides a colour coded checklist to denote the various elements in the risk awareness process:

Threat – a variable that if not controlled could cause a P&I incident

Consequence – the monetary cost to the Club or Member

Control – measures which reduces the possibility of a ‘threat’ causing an incident

The series of guides provide the ‘controls’ and key points the UK Club’s Risk Assessors look for when inspecting a vessel and allows all Members to carry out similar checks on the ‘threats’ and ‘controls’ to make sure all vessels have a good risk profile. Each guide in the Risk Assessment series deals with an area of risk, whether it is personal injury, collision, pollution and each area is sub-divided into ‘threats’, ‘consequences’ and ‘controls’.

The first guide on Cargo Claims looks at threats including wet damage, cargo securing, theft, cargo temperature, contamination/infestation, ventilation and fire damage. Once scores have been attributed to these threats, controls such as damage limitation and emergency procedures, as well as the adequacy of emergency equipment and record keeping checklists are provided to mitigate claims. The guides aim to provide ‘controls’ to ensure ‘threats’ are contained and ‘incidents’ do not happen.

UK P&I Club operates a full-time, worldwide loss prevention team, servicing its Members and wider maritime industry through proactive and inclusive loss prevention support. The team provides technical and operational advice as well as participating in crew seminars and training days.

Source: UK P&I Club