UK P&I Club partners with BlueMed to provide 24/7 medical services at sea during Covid-19 crisis

The UK P&I Club, a leading provider of P&I insurance and other services to the international shipping community, has launched an initiative with BlueMed, a specialist marine telemedicine company, to provide Members with round the clock access to doctors at sea during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recognising the extraordinary challenges crew at sea currently face, the UK Club has secured the services of BlueMed for Members on a “pay as you go” basis for non-emergency advice.

Members and their crew will receive expert medical advice from UK doctors, familiar with onboard environments, as well as the medication and skills normally available onboard, to assist with managing illnesses and injuries at sea. A call to BlueMed will give crew access to a 24/7 specialised marine doctor, phone, video and webcam links, remote diagnoses, and multilingual service if required.

The service will operate on a fixed per-case fee and no extended contract is necessary. Additionally, a three-month trial of the full telemedicine service, for unlimited access to both urgent and non-urgent advice, will be available to Members for a single fixed trial cost per ship.

Stuart Edmonston, Loss Prevention Director at UK P&I Club, says: “The global nature of the Covid-19 crisis presents unprecedented challenges for the shipping industry. With varied and evolving responses by different States, shipowners are facing mounting difficulties repatriating and substituting crew. This situation has led to many crew developing problems to underlying conditions which could be easily managed with normal access to treatment ashore.

“Growing fatigue, brought about the pandemic restrictions, also makes crewmembers more susceptible to illness, and increases the possibilities of errors and accidents. The service offered to Members through BlueMed will be invaluable to shipowners and their crew, allowing them access to professional and specialist medical advice for both non-critical and emergency cases in a time of exceptional need.”

Source: UK P&I Club