Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / UK PM Johnson: We will do whatever it takes to back British business

UK PM Johnson: We will do whatever it takes to back British business

in World Economy News 05/11/2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Wednesday to do whatever it takes to support British businesses and help them bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will do whatever it takes to back British business, because I know that when the recovery comes, and it will come, it will happen entirely thanks to the efforts of the people who are watching me now,” he said in a pre-recorded video address to the Confederation of British Industry annual conference.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software