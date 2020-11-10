UK Ports Virtual Conference Around the Corner

The UK Ports virtual conference will be taking place on the 23-26 November.

Expert speakers will provide you with complete insight on the biggest challenges facing the industry and explore how the sector can respond.

Attend to hear opportunities for ports and how to deliver the port development and infrastructure to support these and secure growth.

Hear from port industry leaders and take away the latest insight on trade patterns and the implications for ports, understand how to improve air quality and increase port connectivity. Across the conference ports will share their plans for development and the event will also provide practical guidance on how to plan for and deliver port infrastructure.

Speakers include Port of Dover, Port of Tyne, Bristol Port Company, DP World, Port of London Authority, Peels Ports and many more.

Source: UK Ports, Waterfront Conference Company