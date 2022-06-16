UK: Ports welcome focus on freight sector and careers in logistics and ports

As the freight sector gathers in Birmingham for the annual Multimodal exhibition, the British Ports Association has welcomed the UK Government’s new Freight Plan as well as the launch of a new campaign to encourage the next generation of workers into the sector.

The Department for Transport’s Freight Plan gives renews focus on a sector which kept the country supplied during the pandemic.

It also highlights the critical role that ports play as well as talking up the prospects of modal shift to help meet the government’s sustainability aspirations.

Also launched at Multimodal is the Generation Logistics campaign of which the British Ports Association is one of several founder trade associations. This is an initiative to shine the light on the sector and encourage more youngers to think about working in logistics.

To mark the launch the British Ports Association, the national body for ports which represents operators that facilitate 86% of maritime trade as well as a host of other operators, published a Ports and Careers working document which includes background to the types of roles available at ports, harbour and terminal across the UK.

Noting the launch the publication of the BPA’s new ports careers brochure the BPA’s office manager Shenaz Bussawon, who leads on careers and jobs promotion for the sector, said:

”This is a really exciting initiative which we have produced in line with the new Generation Logistics campaign. The sector has some amazing and diverse opportunities across the UK but often we are guilty of not doing enough to champion the great opportunities that are in ports. The British Ports Association’s publication will be a living document which we can shape and evolve as the sector develops and it will be shared with schools, colleges, careers specialists and most importantly young people at careers exhibitions and other forum. This brochure will also be a starting point in opening the welcoming door to create space for more diversity within the ports and maritime industry.’’

The brochure will be available on the BPA’s new Careers Hub on its website here:

www.britishports.org.uk/jobs



The Government’s Future Freight Plan looks at:

National Freight Network

enabling the transition to net zero

planning

people and skills

data and technology

It’s production was a commitment in the government’s response to the National Infrastructure Commission’s 2019 Freight Study.

Commenting Richard Ballantyne, chief executive of the British Ports Association, said

”We welcomed this renewed focus on the critical freight and logistic sectors. We have helped keep the county supplied and working over the last two years and will also play a critical role in enabling the government meet its global Britain and sustainability aspirations.’ There is more to do to better connect UK ports both to the national transport and energy networks but this is good start to what we hope is an ongoing focus from policy makers.”

Source: British Ports Association