UK: Proposed amendments to the Merchant Shipping (STCW) Regulations 2021

This consultation seeks your views on the proposed draft merchant shipping (Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping) (amendment) regulations 2021, that propose to implement the amendments to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), 1978 into UK law. The Convention sets the standards of competence for seafarers internationally. In accordance with its international obligations and as a party to the Convention, the UK is required to implement the amendments into UK law.

The amendments would be made by way of the proposed merchant shipping (Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, replacing the merchant shipping (Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping) regulations 2015 (SI 2015 No. 782) and their associated notices.

The proposed amending regulations incorporate the latest amendments to the STCW Convention and Code, which relate to those seafarers serving on ships using gases or other low-flashpoint fuels, ships that operate in polar waters and passenger ships. The regulations also include changes identified by a Post Implementation Review of the 2015 Regulations. These amendments put into effect initiatives to modernise and enhance the UK seafarer training system. The amending regulations aim to improve the employability of UK seafarers by encapsulating advancements and changes in maritime technology to make the sector a cleaner, safer and more efficient place to work.

This package of legislative changes will include 14 amended m-notices; a new merchant shipping notice that will implement the small vessel route and Certificate of Competency, and two new marine information notices providing additional guidance on the new small vessel routes, and the MCA short course approval process.

Source: Maritime and Coastguard Agency