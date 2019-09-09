UK recession fears recede amid surprise economic growth

The chances of the UK avoiding recession have improved following a better-than-expected 0.3% increase in activity in July.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that all sectors of the economy registered growth in the month – the first of the third quarter.

Fears that Britain might slip into recession – defined as two consecutive quarters of falling gross domestic product – had been stoked by the 0.2% decline in output in the three months to June.

But in July the services sector – which accounts for about 80% of the economy – grew by 0.3%, while the struggling manufacturing and construction sectors also bounced back with increases in output of 0.3% and 0.5% respectively.

The ONS warned against reading too much into a single month’s data, noting that in the three months to July the economy showed no growth.

David Cheetham, the chief market analyst at XTB online trading, said: “Following a flat reading in June this is a positive surprise and the accompanying rise in manufacturing production is also pleasing.

“While the figures are from from stellar, after a contraction in the second quarter the chances that we see a negative GDP print in the third have now dropped significantly, meaning that a technical recession will likely be avoided.”

The course of the economy has been dominated by Brexit during 2019 so far.

Firms built up stocks of goods in the first quarter ahead of the initial 29 March deadline for the UK leaving the EU – but the boost to growth was temporary because the delay to Brexit meant firms then ran down their inventories.

The decision by the motor industry to bring forward its annual maintenance shutdown from August to April also contributed to the drop in activity in the second quarter.

Recent business surveys have suggested that the economy remains weak, with the latest reports from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply showing manufacturing and construction in recession, and services barely growing.

