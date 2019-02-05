UK regulations surrounding fracking too strict, affecting investment: Ineos

Regulations surrounding fracking in the UK were too strict and could stifle investment in the industry, Ineos said.

“Ineos calls upon the government to either make shale workable or shut it down and not to use politically expedient, slippery backdoor maneuvers to end shale,” the UK company said.

Ineos, which has bought licenses in recent years with the express intent of extracting shale gas to fuel its chemical business, gave as an example the “absurd seismic thresholds” for shale, which were some 180,000 times lower than those in the US, where shale gas extraction has led to the country being self-sufficient for natural gas.

UK legislation means there is a 0.5 Richter Scale limit on shale gas extraction, such as at the site in Lancashire where Cuadrilla has been in test flow operations to develop the Bowland Shale play where a “traffic light system” is used and fracking must cease for 18 hours if the threshold is breached for further analysis.

Ineos say that level “has no sound basis in science and betrays a total lack of understanding of the shale extraction process” and that the UK should adopt the 4.0 Richter Scale limit in force in the US.

Ineos Chairman Jim Ratcliffe said in a statement that “the government’s position is unworkable and unhelpful. They are playing politics with the future of the country. We have a non-existent energy strategy and are heading towards an energy crisis that will do long term and irreparable damage to the economy and the government needs to decide whether they are finally going to put the country first and develop a workable UK onshore gas industry.”

In a response, Ken Cronin — Chief Executive of UKOOG — said that he could “understand the frustration,” and added that the “traffic light system to regulate micro-seismicity was cautious and would be reviewed as experience developed,” and that “Leading geoscientists have commented that a review of the micro-seismicity rules can be accommodated safely.”

Separately, Doug Parr, Chief Scientist for Greenpeace UK, said that “the first well to be fracked in the UK had to be abandoned because it suffered deformation from tremors of less than 2.3 on the Richter Scale. But now Ineos are telling us that tremors many times stronger than this are completely safe. What this really means is that Ineos have discovered that it is impossible to frack safely in the UK, and so they want permission to frack unsafely.”

Source: Platts