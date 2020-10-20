Recent News

  

UK says trade talks with U.S. are intensifying

Britain and the United States are intensifying trade talks, British trade minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday, announcing the start of the fifth round of negotiations.

“We’re intensifying negotiations so we are in a good position to move forward after the (U.S.) election,” Truss said on Twitter.

“We want a deal that delivers for all parts of (Britain) and is forward-leaning in modern areas like tech & services.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)

