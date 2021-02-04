UK Ship Register Pledges Support To LISW21

The UK Ship Register (UKSR) has pledged its support for London International Shipping Week 2021 (LISW21) by becoming a Platinum Sponsor.

LISW21 is scheduled to take place from September 13 to 17 in a blended format, expertly combining in-person events with a strong online presence to create a seamless integration of real and virtual attendance and thereby enabling a far wider international audience to take part.

The involvement of UKSR will facilitate an important focus on maritime growth during the week-long LISW21. The UKSR offers international ship registration, wide ranging integrated services and 24/hour support to ship owners across the world.

As part of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency it provides world class surveyors and regulation, and the UK Red Ensign is recognised globally for the maintenance of high standards, maritime safety and the welfare of seafarers.

Announcing UKSR’s support of LISW21, Dan Vivian, Commercial Director said: “London International Shipping Week is one of the most respected and valued maritime events in the world. The UK Ship Register is an important part of the UK maritime offer and the week gives us the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the many fiscal advantages, world class expertise and personalised service the UK Flag has to offer.”

Sean Moloney, Director of Shipping Innovation, said the UKSR’s support of LISW demonstrates how the week-long event spans all aspects of shipping and maritime sectors across all maritime clusters.

“We are delighted the UKSR is taking an active part in this year’s much-anticipated London International Shipping Week which will showcase all aspects of Britain’s varied maritime sectors as well as focusing on London and the UK’s central role at the heart of the international shipping industry,” he said.

LISW21 is on track to host some 200 events and activities as well as holding its influential Headline Conference which this year will take place at the London headquarters of the International Maritime Organisation on the banks of the River Thames.

Source: LISW21