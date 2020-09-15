UK Ship Register showcases new look as it launches online registration

The UK Ship Register has released a new look Red Ensign alongside its complete online registration system. The upgrade is part of the continued modernisation of its services to ship owners and operators worldwide and bolsters its international offer.

From this week customers will be invited to use the digital UKSR portal which offers self-serve capability for registering a new vessel and renewing registration. Owners will also be able to provisionally check a vessels name and request transcripts online.

The launch follows months of development and testing, throughout which customers were consulted and helped to shape the tool, which will add real value to their operations.

In the long term it also reduces the amount of administration and speeds up all processing for owners with ships registered on the UK Flag. Users will be able to upload associated documents all to one place, as well as make payments for services online.

It is available for all parts of the register. Commercial and Fishing vessel operators as well as pleasure boat owners and Bareboat Charters will all benefit.

Last year the UK Ship Register was integrated into a wider directorate delivering world class maritime services to the UK Fleet, headed by director Katy Ware. The updated logo unites all services under the Red Ensign and reflects the modern international service.

Katy said “We made a commitment last year to become the best performing international ship register and digitalising our services was an important next step for our customers. We have collaborated with them throughout the process and I am confident we have delivered a commercial tool which supports and adds value to their operations.

“As we modernise and improve our services we’ve updated our brand to reflect our international ambition and commitment to grow. We’ve united the services flag bearers have access to under the Red Ensign, so ship owners and seafarers receive a consistent, world leading service.”

Customers already registered with the UK Ship Register will be contacted as part of their usual renewals process to set up an account and provided with guidance on the system.

The approach is part of a wider modernisation program at the Maritime and Coastguard Agency which will benefit customers of the UK Ship Register.

Source: UK Ship Register