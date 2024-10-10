UK-Singapore research partnership boosts digital and green shipping

Imperial College London, one of the world’s top ranked universities, and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing innovations in zero carbon shipping and achieving net-zero port emissions to support the decarbonisation of the maritime sector.

The MoU cements a five-year partnership, which brings together scientists and maritime experts from Imperial College London and Singapore, to develop cutting-edge digital technologies, including smart port systems, and cybersecurity solutions for maritime Internet-of-Things devices, industrial control and operational technology systems.

Under the MoU, Imperial College London and MPA will also explore talent development initiatives such as student exchange programmes, industry internships, research, teaching and knowledge exchanges with Singapore’s universities.

Earlier this year, Imperial College London launched its first overseas research and innovation hub, Imperial Global Singapore, to strengthen UK-Singapore collaboration. The centre, which builds on Imperial College London’s longstanding partnership with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, aims to help scientists translate new scientific breakthroughs and technology to commercial application rapidly.

Mr Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA said: “Collaboration amongst like-minded partners is necessary if we were to accelerate the transition to a digitalised and green maritime industry. I am confident that our partnership with Imperial College London will create immense opportunities for researchers and students to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enable the transformation of the maritime industry.”

Professor Hugh Brady, President of Imperial College London, said: “This partnership heralds a significant step towards achieving zero carbon shipping. It will accelerate the development of innovative technologies that will not only help decarbonise the maritime industry but will also create a sustainable and secure future for global shipping. Imperial’s Singapore Hub is a focal point for convening world-leading science and industry to develop solutions to the biggest challenges.”

British High Commissioner to Singapore, Nik Mehta, said: “The UK and Singapore are maritime and research hubs, united in our vision for a decarbonised maritime industry. Our breadth of combined technical expertise, exemplified in this collaboration between Imperial College London and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, will bring us closer to this goal. This is a great example of our research and innovation partnership, bolstering ongoing efforts under our UK-Singapore Green Economy Framework to develop the cutting-edge technologies we need to decarbonise the maritime industry.”

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore