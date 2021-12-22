UK stagflation fears may soon loom larger over GBP

UK stagflation fears could soon loom larger over the pound, especially if new restrictions to combat the spread of Omicron are introduced in England next week.

UK third quarter gross domestic product was revised down to 1.1% from 1.3%, according to data published Wednesday. The third quarter ended weeks before the Omicron news broke — with the spread of the variant expected to result in underwhelming fourth quarter UK GDP and a weak start to 2022.

The Bank of England, meanwhile, last week warned that UK inflation was likely to hit 6% in April — three times its target level. The warning accompanied its Bank Rate hike to 0.25%.

UK interest rate futures currently suggest the BoE will raise the Bank Rate to at least 1% next year as it tries to suppress inflation — with possible negative consequences for economic growth.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may introduce new restrictions in England to tackle Omicron from Dec. 28.

Source: Reuters (Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)