Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / UK tells EU on Brexit – We won’t hang around too much longer

UK tells EU on Brexit – We won’t hang around too much longer

in World Economy News 19/06/2020

The European Union must intensify Brexit free trade talks as the United Kingdom will not hang around and wait for talks to be dragged out to the end of the year, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

“We’ve agreed on both sides to energise and intensify the talks, we don’t want to hang around, we’re not going to wait for this to be dragged out into the autumn and the winter,” Raab told LBC.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software