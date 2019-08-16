UK to leave EU whatever the circumstances

The Government has stated that the UK will be leaving the EU on 31 October whatever the circumstances.

This includes “ A No Deal” scenario, where there is no agreed settlement between the UK and EU covering the formers leaving the European Union. Since the change of Prime Minister there has been a noticeable increase in Government planning for the UK to leave the EU with “No Deal”, which is seen in many quarters as being an increasingly likely outcome.

Over the coming days and weeks, Government will be communicating to businesses in the UK either directly or via Trade Associations to inform them of actions they should take to prepare to leave the EU without a deal on 31 October.

Initially Government will be asking businesses to:

Check the guidance the Government has published about the changes that will affect them. Stay up to date with important new information by signing up to HMRC’s EU Exit alert service. Engage with their business representative organisations

“In many ways the biggest issue is ensuring that Members customers are aware of the changes, therefore, please forward any communications that you feel appropriate directly to them,” BIFA says. “It is anticipated that the frequency of communications from Government will increase and we will forward all of these to Members.”

Source: BIFA