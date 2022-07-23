UK to prohibit coal, oil imports from Russia after gold

Recent News

  

in Freight News 23/07/2022

The UK government plans to prohibit the imports of oil and coal as well as related products from Russia after a prohibition on gold imports took effect on Thursday.

“The prohibition on the import of gold entered into force on 21 July, the prohibition on the import of coal will take effect on 10 August 2022 and the prohibition on the import of oil will take effect on 31 December 2022,” the government said in a notice on its website.
Source: CGTN

