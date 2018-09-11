UK Visible Trade Gap Narrows In July

The UK visible trade deficit narrowed in July, the Office for National Statistics said Monday.

The deficit on trade in goods fell to GBP 9.97 billion from GBP 10.68 billion in June. At the same time, the surplus on services increased to GBP 9.8 billion from GBP 9.7 billion a month ago.

As a result, the total trade showed a negative balance of GBP 111 million compared to -GBP 942 million in June.

The total UK trade deficit narrowed GBP 1.4 billion to GBP 3.4 billion in the three months to July.

Source: RTT News