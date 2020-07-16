UK wheat exports pick up pace in May

British wheat exports rose in May and were running well ahead of the previous season’s pace, customs data showed.

Wheat exports for the month totalled 95,210 tonnes, up from the previous month’s 44,759 tonnes.

Algeria was the most important destination in May, taking 32,000 tonnes, followed by the Netherlands at 14,169 tonnes.

Cumulative sales to Algeria during the 2019/20 season, which began on July 1 last year, totalled 95,000 tonnes.

There were no sales to the North African country in the 2018/19 season.

Cumulative wheat exports for the 2019/20 season were 1.14 million tonnes, up sharply from 310,207 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

Britain’s May wheat imports totalled 89,806 tonnes, up from the previous month’s 80,534 tonnes.

Cumulative wheat imports for the season totalled 1.01 million tonnes, down from 1.69 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman)