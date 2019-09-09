UKHO to lead LISW conversation on digital navigation

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO), a world-leading hydrographic office and marine geospatial information agency, is holding a free ECDIS seminar for shipping professionals as part of London International Shipping Week.

The interactive workshop, taking place at the Gherkin from 11.00am to 2.00pm on Tuesday 10 September, is designed to help mariners and shipping companies achieve the full benefits of ECDIS, while remaining compliant in the rapidly changing maritime industry.

The seminar will cover a range of topics including cyber security, big data transfer, and software and hardware maintenance. Participants are encouraged to share their own views and concerns throughout the session with UKHO experts on hand to answer any questions and share best practice.

Following the seminar, participants will also have the opportunity to view a demonstration of the newly launched ADMIRALTY Vector Chart Service (AVCS) Online.

AVCS Online is a shore-based version of the world’s leading maritime chart service. Developed by the UKHO, AVCS Online gives shore-based users and planning teams access to more than 15,000 Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs). These charts are updated weekly to support vessel tracking, voyage planning and for use in accident and emergency incidents.

Live video demonstrations of AVCS Online will also be taking place throughout the International Chamber of Shipping’s ‘Setting Course for 2050: Powering Global Trade’ conference, which takes place from 9.00am to 4.30pm on Wednesday 11 September.

Cathrine Armour, Director of Customer Division at the UKHO, said:

“Our ECDIS seminars give shipping professionals working across the industry the chance to spend time with some of the world’s leading experts and ask questions about safe, efficient and compliant navigation in the digital age.

“Our portfolio of ADMIRALTY Maritime Data Solutions has been relied on by mariners for over 220 years, and we are constantly evolving our services to meet their changing needs. By providing a wider range of solutions from the wealth of ‘blue’ data we hold, we will continue to help users make critical decisions in the rapidly-developing maritime sphere.

“We recognised there was a strong call from shore-based teams for a way to access AVCS from their office. The creation of AVCS Online reflects that, enabling our partners to provide technical solutions to the specific needs of customers. We are confident that shipping companies, government agencies and other professional users will utilise the planning service to support safe navigation around the world – be that at sea or on-shore.”

Source: UKHO