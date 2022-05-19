UKMTO investigating reports of vessel attack near Yemen’s Hodeidah port in Red Sea

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on May 19 investigations are ongoing regarding a possible morning attack on a vessel located 34 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Hodeidah Port, which overlooks the Red Sea.

“Vessels transiting the area are advised to exercise caution,” UKMTO said on twitter.

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militants have previously claimed responsibility for several attacks in the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, including pipelines and refineries.

A spokesman for the US Fifth Fleet said it is aware of the reported attack but “do not have any additional details at this time.” The US Fifth Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, is responsible for about 2.5 million square miles of area, including the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, North Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Red Sea.

The Red Sea is a critical shipping route. About 1.5 million b/d of crude oil from Persian Gulf states Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia move through the waterway and through a pipeline via northern Egypt. The bulk of Europe’s crude oil imports from the Middle East arrive via the route. Saudi ships about 10% of its total crude exports to Europe through the Red Sea.

Source: Platts