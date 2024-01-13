UKMTO receives report of incident in Red Sea near Yemen’s Aden

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization received a report on Tuesday of an incident in the Red Sea near Yemen.

A UKMTO advisory note said an incident had been reported around 90 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s port of Aden and that authorities were investigating.

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militants, who control much of Yemen, have launched wave after wave of exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels since Nov. 19, in what they say is a protest against Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Adam Makary; editing by Mark Heinrich)