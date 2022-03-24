Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / Ukraine 2022 grain crop seen down 54.6% to 38.9 mln T – APK-Inform

Ukraine 2022 grain crop seen down 54.6% to 38.9 mln T – APK-Inform

in Commodity News 25/03/2022

Ukraine’s 2022 grain harvest is likely to fall 54.6% to 38.9 million tonnes due to a decrease in sowing area caused by the Russian invasion, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Wednesday.

The 2022/23 July-June grain export could fall 32% to almost 30 million tonnes, including 10 million tonnes of wheat and 19 million tonnes of corn, the consultancy said in a report.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software