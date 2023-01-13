Ukraine 2022 grain harvest 94% complete at 51 mln T, says ministry

Ukrainian farms had harvested almost 51 million tonnes of grain from 94% of the expected area as of Jan. 12, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry’s statement said that farmers had harvested 10.9 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.7 tonnes per hectare.

It said farmers had completed the 2022 wheat and barley harvests, threshing 20.2 million and 5.8 million tonnes respectively.

The total volume also included 23.5 million tonnes of corn, harvested from 85% of the expected area, with a yield of 6.57 tonnes per hectare.

In 2021 Ukraine harvested 32.2 million tonnes of wheat and 9.4 million tonnes of barley. The ministry has said that a fall in output in 2022 was caused by hostilities in the country’s eastern, northern and southern regions.

Ukraine sowed more than 6 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest, but a large area was occupied after Russia’s invasion and only 4.9 million hectares were harvested in Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The ministry said that farmers also harvested 10.5 million tonnes of sunflower seeds from 99% of the planted area and 9 million tonnes of sugar beet from 99% of the area.

The government has said Ukraine could harvest about 51 million tonnes of grain this year, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021, because of the loss of land to Russian forces and lower yields.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )