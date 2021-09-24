UKRAINE 2022 WINTER WHEAT SOWING 18.3% COMPLETE -MINISTRY

Ukrainian farms had sown 1.2 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest as of Sept 23 or 18.3% of the expected area of 6.68 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Winter wheat accounts for 95% of Ukraine’s total wheat sowing area.

The winter grain sowing area will also include 1.02 million hectares of winter barley and the sowing is 5% complete, it said.

Last year, the autumn drought reduced the area planted with winter grains, and farmers sowed 6.1 million hectares of winter wheat, 954,700 hectares of winter barley and 125,200 hectares of rye for the 2021 harvest.

One of the major grain growers and exporters globally, Ukraine plans to harvest a record 80.6 million tonnes of grain in 2021.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)