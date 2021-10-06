Ukraine 2022 winter wheat sowing 46% complete -ministry

Ukrainian farms had sown 3.1 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest as of Oct 4 or 46% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

Winter wheat accounts for 95% of Ukraine’s total wheat sowing area.

The ministry also said that winter barley had been sown on 252,000 hectares or 12% of the planned area and rye sowing had been 66% completed with 106,000 hektares covered.

Last year, the autumn drought reduced the area planted with winter grains, and farmers sowed 6.1 million hectares of winter wheat, 954,700 hectares of winter barley and 125,200 hectares of rye for the 2021 harvest.

One of the major grain growers and exporters globally, Ukraine plans to harvest a record 80.6 million tonnes of grain in 2021.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Louise Heavens)