Ukraine 2022 Winter Wheat Sowing 94% Complete Of Planned Area

Ukrainian agricultural companies have completed winter wheat sowing for the 2022 harvest, seeding 6.2 million hectares, or almost 94% of the planned area of 6.66 million hectares, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The data showed the sowing plans were not fulfilled by two leading wheat growing regions of Zaporizhzhia and Odessa.

Weather forecasters said a lack of rain had affected about a third of planted areas, while traders said farmers could also cut Ukraine’s 2022 corn sowing area.

In autumn 2020, Ukraine reduced the area under winter wheat to 6.1 million hectares from 6.7 million a year earlier due to drought. But a mild winter led to a rise in the harvest to 32 million tonnes in 2021, from 24.9 million in 2020.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans)