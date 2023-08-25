Ukraine 2023/24 grain exports at 4 mln T so far, ministry says

Ukraine’s grain exports stood at 4 million metric tons in the 2023/24 July-June season as of Aug. 25, Agriculture Ministry data showed on Friday.

Ukraine had exported 3.3 million tons of grain at the same date in 2022.

Exports have been affected since a deal brokered last year by the United Nations and Turkey allowing safe exports of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea expired on July 17. However, the ministry’s data did not give a breakdown on exports since that date.

The ministry said Ukraine had exported 1.76 million tons of grain in August.

The total volume of grain exports this season included 1.9 million tons of corn, 1.7 million tons of wheat and 0.46 million tons of barley.

Exports for the entire 2022/23 season were almost 49 million tons, exceeding the previous season’s 48.4 million.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)