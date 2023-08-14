Ukraine 2023 grain, oilseed and sugar beet forecasts

Ukraine is likely to increase the combined 2023 grain and oilseeds harvest to about 76.7 million metric tons from 76.2 million tons in 2022 owing to higher yields, agriculture ministry data shows.

Following are details of the 2023 grain and oilseed crops forecast.

UKRAINE 2023 GRAIN AND OILSEED CROPS FORECAST

commodity 2023 crop (tons) 2023 area (hectares) 2022 crop (tons) 2022 area (hectares) wheat 20,949,100 4,646,400 20,729,200 5,281,500 corn 28,062,000 4,055,200 27,670,500 4,224,500 barley 5,808,800 1,492,900 5,608,200 1,740,200 TOTAL GRAIN 56,395,500 10,895,800 55,343,600 11,872,900 sunseed 12,022,600 5,359,700 12,902,000 5,838,000 rapeseed 4,022,400 1,425,600 3,601,900 1,256,200 soy beans 4,246,200 1,811,000 4,336,300 1,877,200 OILSEEDS 20,291,200 8,596,300 20,840,200 8,971,400 sugar beet 13,727,500 249,900 9,941,500 183,800

Source: agriculture ministry

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by David Goodman)