Ukraine 2023 grain, oilseed and sugar beet forecasts

in Commodity News 14/08/2023

Ukraine is likely to increase the combined 2023 grain and oilseeds harvest to about 76.7 million metric tons from 76.2 million tons in 2022 owing to higher yields, agriculture ministry data shows.

Following are details of the 2023 grain and oilseed crops forecast.

UKRAINE 2023 GRAIN AND OILSEED CROPS FORECAST

commodity 2023 crop (tons) 2023 area (hectares) 2022 crop (tons) 2022 area (hectares)
wheat 20,949,100 4,646,400 20,729,200 5,281,500
corn 28,062,000 4,055,200 27,670,500 4,224,500
barley 5,808,800 1,492,900 5,608,200 1,740,200
TOTAL GRAIN 56,395,500 10,895,800 55,343,600 11,872,900
sunseed 12,022,600 5,359,700 12,902,000 5,838,000
rapeseed 4,022,400 1,425,600 3,601,900 1,256,200
soy beans 4,246,200 1,811,000 4,336,300 1,877,200
OILSEEDS 20,291,200 8,596,300 20,840,200 8,971,400
sugar beet 13,727,500 249,900 9,941,500 183,800

Source: agriculture ministry
Source: Reuters  (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by David Goodman)

