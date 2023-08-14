Ukraine 2023 grain, oilseed and sugar beet forecasts
Ukraine is likely to increase the combined 2023 grain and oilseeds harvest to about 76.7 million metric tons from 76.2 million tons in 2022 owing to higher yields, agriculture ministry data shows.
Following are details of the 2023 grain and oilseed crops forecast.
UKRAINE 2023 GRAIN AND OILSEED CROPS FORECAST
|commodity
|2023 crop (tons)
|2023 area (hectares)
|2022 crop (tons)
|2022 area (hectares)
|wheat
|20,949,100
|4,646,400
|20,729,200
|5,281,500
|corn
|28,062,000
|4,055,200
|27,670,500
|4,224,500
|barley
|5,808,800
|1,492,900
|5,608,200
|1,740,200
|TOTAL GRAIN
|56,395,500
|10,895,800
|55,343,600
|11,872,900
|sunseed
|12,022,600
|5,359,700
|12,902,000
|5,838,000
|rapeseed
|4,022,400
|1,425,600
|3,601,900
|1,256,200
|soy beans
|4,246,200
|1,811,000
|4,336,300
|1,877,200
|OILSEEDS
|20,291,200
|8,596,300
|20,840,200
|8,971,400
|sugar beet
|13,727,500
|249,900
|9,941,500
|183,800
Source: agriculture ministry
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by David Goodman)