Ukraine 2023 wheat harvest may far exceed official outlook – traders, analysts

Ukraine’s 2023 wheat harvest may reach at least 24 million metric tons this year, far exceeding official expectations and bouncing back close to pre-war levels, Ukraine’s grain traders body said on Wednesday, citing an upbeat survey of farmers.

The agriculture ministry forecasts only 17 million tons of wheat this year, a further fall from last year’s war-depressed levels, due to further consequences ofRussia’s invasion and occupation of a significant part of the country.

But following its survey, and taking account agriculture ministry data on winter and spring sowing, the grain traders’ union UGA said this year’s gross harvest could total 24.4 million metric tons in bunker weight, or 23.5 to 24 million metric tons in clean weight.

“This is significantly higher than the current market expectations, which we see at 15.6 to 18 million metric tons,” UGA said.

Ukraine harvested around 20 million metric tons of wheat last year, the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a near 40% fall from the record 32 million in 2021. Typical pre-war harvests were usually around 25 million metric tons in the country, one of the world’s leading exporters of grain.

The agriculture ministry has said a shortage of funds caused by difficulties with exports and lower local prices could hurt yields this year, forcing farmers to use less fertiliser than usual and save money on other field work.

But UGA said wheat yields could nevertheless be high, with around a half of producers maintaining fertiliser use at last year’s levels.

“Despite the difficult financial situation of the farms… almost half of the farms, 48%, were able to apply fertiliser at or above last year’s level. Among them, 5% of farms even increased their application,” UGA said.

It noted that the “overwhelming majority” of farms expected that the year would be no worse than last year and 12% of respondents expected yields to increase.

“The expected yields are quite high, ranging from 3 to 8 metric tons per hectare,” UGA and UkrAgroConsult said in a report, adding that the average yield could reach 5.46 metric tons per hectare.

“Most farms – 64% – expect yields to exceed 5 (metric) tons,” the report said.

UGA said 186 farms and agricultural companies across Ukraine took part in the survey conducted in the second half of June.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)