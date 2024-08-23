Ukraine 2024 grain harvest 61% complete at 28.6 mln tons, ministry says

Ukraine had harvested 28.6 million metric tons of wheat from 6.8 million hectares, or 61.3% of the sown area, as of August 22, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry has said that farmers completed the 2024 wheat harvest at 21.74 million tons.

It said harvested volumes also included 5.5 million tons of barley and 458,500 tons of peas.

The ministry also said that farmers had started the 2024 sugar beet harvest with the first 7,200 tons. They also harvested 51,700 tons of sunflower seeds from 1% of the sowing area.

The ministry has raised its forecast for the 2024 grain harvest to 56 million tons from 52.4 million tons. Together with oilseeds, the crop could total 77 million tons, it said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by David Goodman)