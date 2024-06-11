Ukraine 2024 grain harvest seen 12% down at 52.76 mln T, analyst says

Ukraine’s 2024 grain harvest is forecast to fall 12% year on year to 52.76 million metric tons, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday, in line with the agriculture ministry’s 52.4 million ton projection.

The consultancy said this year’s harvest could include 19.99 million tons of wheat, 26.77 million tons of corn and 4.51 million tons of barley.

APK-Inform said that grain exports for the 2024/25 July-June season could fall by 26% to 36.16 million tons from 49.02 million tons in 2023/24.

The 2024/25 grain exports are projected to include 12.7 million tons of wheat and 21.3 million tons of corn. For 2023/24, Ukraine is likely to export 28 million tons of corn and 18.2 million tons of wheat.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel PolityukEditing by David Goodman)