Ukraine 2024 grain, oilseed harvest at 38.3 mln T so far, farm ministry says

Ukraine has harvested almost 38.3 million metric tons of grain and oilseed so far, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The data included 21.9 million tons of wheat, 5.5 million tons of barley, 461,600 tons of peas, and 1.1 million tons of corn.

The ministry also said 2.9 million tons of sunflower and 3.4 million tons of rapeseed had been harvested.

The ministry has forecast the 2024 corn harvest at about 25 million tons and the wheat crop at about 21.8 million tons.

It has raised its estimate for the 2024 grain harvest to 56 million tons from 52.4 million tons. Together with oilseeds, the crop could total 77 million tons, it has said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Editing by Mark Potter)