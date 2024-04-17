Ukraine again extends ban on deliveries to Black Sea port of Chornomorsk

Ukraine’s national rail firm Ukrzaliznytsia has extended a ban on deliveries to the large Black Sea port of Chornomorsk until April 22, it said late on Tuesday.

Ukrzaliznytsia said last week it had suspended all deliveries to Chornomorsk for April 11-17, but gave no reason for the decision.

Ukrainian media reported that Russian attacks may have damaged railway tracks to the port’s grain terminals.

Chornomorsk, near the southern city of Odesa, is one of Ukraine’s biggest sea ports. The Odesa region, key to Ukrainian exports, is under almost daily attack from Russian drones and missiles targeting energy and transport infrastructure.

In addition to Chornomorsk, Ukraine uses the port of Odesa and the port of Pivdennyi in the region.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)